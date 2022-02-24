Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 23

In a meeting with Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and MC officials here on Wednesday, the railway officials shared a plan to make the Ludhiana railway station of international standards.

After the meeting, the Mayor said the Railways is going to float tenders soon to make the Ludhiana railway station of world-class standards.

Sandhu said the current railway station would be demolished to make a world-class railway station in the city. He said the railway officials have given suggestions to link roads with the city railway station.

Sandhu said, “We have also suggested for keeping provisions for metro rail and expansion of Jagraon bridge. The railway officials shared the plan that how the Ludhiana railway station would be made of international standards. All required modern facilities would be provided at the modernised railway station.” —