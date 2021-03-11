Plant trees for a greener tomorrow: Ludhiana DC to residents

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 22

On the occasion of Earth Day, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik today planted saplings at the Rakh Bagh and District Administrative Complex (DAC), here.

On the occasion, she urged the residents to plant maximum number of saplings in and around their premises for a fresh and clean environment.

While interacting with the media on the occasion, the DC said the sole aim of the plantation drive was to ensure maximum green cover in the district.

She said such campaigns were the need of the hour to check environmental pollution in the state. Soliciting the support of people in this noble cause, she called upon them to plant and upkeep saplings for the sake of their coming generations. Later, she also distributed saplings to DAC residents.