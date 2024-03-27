‘Pleasant surprise’ for BJP leaders as Bittu joins party

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, March 26
Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Bittu joining the Bharatiya Janata Party has come as a pleasant surprise for the BJP’s rank and file. However, some might have felt some heartburn, as there were quite a few ticket aspirants from the industrial city, but by and large the mood among the cadres and leaders is upbeat.
Bittu is a three time MP. He has represented Ludhiana continuously for two terms since 2014. Prior to this he was an MP from Anandpur Sahib between 2009-14. He is the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, who was assassinated in a suicide bomb attack.
Some of the BJP leaders The Tribune spoke to welcomed his joining, particularly given the fact that he belongs to a reputed political family which has given a great sacrifice for return of peace in the state.
BJP leader Gurdev Sharma Debi said it was a good decision. “The family has expanded and who doesn’t like when new members are added to the family?,” said Debi.
Voicing similar views, Parveen Bansal said the party’s decision must have been taken wisely and he welcomed it as Bittu is familiar with Ludhiana.
However, Amarjit Singh Tikka, another BJP leader, said there was an indication of Bittu joining the BJP earlier. “We came to know about the development about 20-25 days back. Bittu has been in close contact with the party high command. Though those who were in the race for the ticket feel disappointed,” said Tikka.
Another leader said officially he ‘welcomed’ the decision but the reality was that there was a lot of negativity around Bittu in Ludhiana. “I feel he would be a good candidate from Anandpur Sahib because Ludhiana, being an area with Hindu plurality, needs a candidate who has been in touch with the masses throughout,” said the leader.
BJP to tread alone
As talks between SAD and BJP regarding elections and alliance seem to have failed, BJP has decided to contest the elections alone this time in Punjab. Some BJP leaders believe the party has done away with the ‘burden’ and will bloom independently as the public had given the party much love and encouragement. On the other side, SAD leaders believe the talks were bound to fail as it was not just the vote sharing ratio but the issues of Punjab in general and Sikhs in particular which were at stake.
