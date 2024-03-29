Political parties served seven notices for violating poll code

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 28

Following the directions of District Election Officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney to take strict action against those violating the model code of conduct, seven notices were issued to political parties for violation of the poll code in Ludhiana on Thursday.

Three notices were issued to AAP and two each were served on the Congress and the BJP on Thursday by assistant returning officers (AROs).

As per details, Assistant Returning Officer, Ludhiana East-cum Joint MC Commissioner Chetan Bunger issued two notices to AAP while one notice each to the Congress and the BJP. Bunger said various flying squads had detected unauthorised banners/posters in areas falling under the Ludhiana East constituency belonging to their parties. Further, the banners/posters were also not carrying name of printers. He said it was a clear violation of the poll code and guidelines of the Election Commission.

Bunger asked the parties to submit the reply within the stipulated timeframe of 24 hours, otherwise action proceedings would be initiated. Notices have been served to the parties under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

ARO, North-cum-EO GLADA Ankur Mohindroo also issued three notices to the Congress, BJP and AAP for the violation of the poll code. The notices have been served on district presidents of the parties and they were asked to give reply within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the DEO said the administration was committed to holding free, fair, transparent and peaceful Lok Sabha poll in Ludhiana. She directed all AROs to ensure strict enforcement of the poll code during the elections.

Ensure strict enforcement of poll code

