Political parties served seven notices for violating poll code

Ludhiana, March 28
Following the directions of District Election Officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney to take strict action against those violating the model code of conduct, seven notices were issued to political parties for violation of the poll code in Ludhiana on Thursday.
Three notices were issued to AAP and two each were served on the Congress and the BJP on Thursday by assistant returning officers (AROs).
As per details, Assistant Returning Officer, Ludhiana East-cum Joint MC Commissioner Chetan Bunger issued two notices to AAP while one notice each to the Congress and the BJP. Bunger said various flying squads had detected unauthorised banners/posters in areas falling under the Ludhiana East constituency belonging to their parties. Further, the banners/posters were also not carrying name of printers. He said it was a clear violation of the poll code and guidelines of the Election Commission.
Bunger asked the parties to submit the reply within the stipulated timeframe of 24 hours, otherwise action proceedings would be initiated. Notices have been served to the parties under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
ARO, North-cum-EO GLADA Ankur Mohindroo also issued three notices to the Congress, BJP and AAP for the violation of the poll code. The notices have been served on district presidents of the parties and they were asked to give reply within 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the DEO said the administration was committed to holding free, fair, transparent and peaceful Lok Sabha poll in Ludhiana. She directed all AROs to ensure strict enforcement of the poll code during the elections.
Ensure strict enforcement of poll code
DEO Sakshi Sawhney said the administration was committed to holding free, fair, transparent and peaceful Lok Sabha poll in Ludhiana. She directed all AROs to ensure strict enforcement of the poll code during the elections.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death
Umar Ansari alleged that his father was subjected to slow po...
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban
The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu
Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan
Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Besides police personnel, paramilitary forces have also been...