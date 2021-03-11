Solid waste management in Ludhiana: Prepare project report in 4 months, MC chief tells firm

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 22

To improve the solid waste management system in the city, the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, has hired a consultant firm. The firm has been directed to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) within four months and then tenders would be floated to hire an agency for the integrated solid waste management process.

Officials to inspect garbage dumpsite today On Saturday, MC officials, along with the consultant firm officials, will inspect the MC’s main garbage dumpsite (also called Jamalpur dumpsite) near Kakka village here. Besides, they will also inspect two secondary waste collection points in the city.

MC Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal on Friday evening conducted a meeting with officials of Ernst & Young, the consultant firm, at the Zone D office. MC health branch officials gave a presentation about the solid waste situation in the city. The firm shared its work plan for the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The firm officials shared information that what surveys and studies were required to be done and how to make the solid waste management system successful for a long period in the city.

MC Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal has given instructions to the firm to deploy all its members for the given task by April 30, 2022. He asked the firm to prepare a DPR for the solid waste management project within four months and then tenders for the same should be floated by the first week of September.

The MC Commissioner asked the consultant firm to adopt an IT-based monitoring technique for preparing the DPR.