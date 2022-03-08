PSPCL staff pray for safe return of residents stranded in Ukraine

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 7
Various wings of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) organised path of Guru Granth Sahib at Pohir Road here today.
Besides pleading for the smooth functioning of the power utility organisers prayed for the safe return of residents of the area stranded at various places in war hit Ukraine.
Convener of the event the SDO, Gagan Deep Bindal, said the staff and activists of various outfits of employees of the power board had sought blessings of the Almighty by organising mass prayers.
Deputy Chief Engineer Anil Sharma, Senior Executive Engineer Amandeep Khangura and Executive Engineers Kanwardeep Singh and Guriqbal Singh also attended prayers.
Amandeep Khangura passed a vote of thanks and sought blessings for the smooth functioning of
the department.
