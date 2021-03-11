Revenue officials told to demarcate 53.4-acre land

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 3

In a meeting to discuss the 24x7 surface water supply project, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shena Aggarwal instructed Revenue Department officials to get demarcation of 53.4 acres of land done so that fencing work can be started at the earliest. The land had been acquired to set up a water treatment plant at Bilga.

Aggarwal held a meeting with SDM (East), officials of the MC, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, Ludhiana Improvement Trust, the PWD, the Forest Department and the Irrigation Department. The Forest Department had been instructed to issue the certificate of no-objection needed for the project.

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust and the GLADA have been asked to issue no-objection certificates for the sites where overhead water service reservoirs are constructed. The MC has to launch the 24x7 canal-based water supply project in Ludhiana in multi-phases and the estimated cost of the entire project would be around Rs 3200 crores.

The phase-1 works include a bulk water supply system, canal intake system, water treatment plant, transmission network from the water treatment plant to storage reservoirs, new overhead service reservoirs and rehabilitation of structurally stable existing overhead service reservoirs.

AMRUT Scheme

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal held another meeting with officials to discuss the projects under AMRUT Scheme. She has given instructions to the officials to work in a time-bound manner and prepare a detailed project report for making a demo zone for providing 24x7 water supply to the residents. The discussion was also held regarding new water supply & sewerage connections.