Revenue officials told to demarcate 53.4-acre land

Ludhiana, June 3
In a meeting to discuss the 24x7 surface water supply project, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shena Aggarwal instructed Revenue Department officials to get demarcation of 53.4 acres of land done so that fencing work can be started at the earliest. The land had been acquired to set up a water treatment plant at Bilga.
Aggarwal held a meeting with SDM (East), officials of the MC, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, Ludhiana Improvement Trust, the PWD, the Forest Department and the Irrigation Department. The Forest Department had been instructed to issue the certificate of no-objection needed for the project.
The Ludhiana Improvement Trust and the GLADA have been asked to issue no-objection certificates for the sites where overhead water service reservoirs are constructed. The MC has to launch the 24x7 canal-based water supply project in Ludhiana in multi-phases and the estimated cost of the entire project would be around Rs 3200 crores.
The phase-1 works include a bulk water supply system, canal intake system, water treatment plant, transmission network from the water treatment plant to storage reservoirs, new overhead service reservoirs and rehabilitation of structurally stable existing overhead service reservoirs.
AMRUT Scheme
MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal held another meeting with officials to discuss the projects under AMRUT Scheme. She has given instructions to the officials to work in a time-bound manner and prepare a detailed project report for making a demo zone for providing 24x7 water supply to the residents. The discussion was also held regarding new water supply & sewerage connections.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police