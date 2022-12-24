Rihaan to lead district U-15 team for Trident Cup

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 23

Rihaan Attri has been named captain of the Ludhiana team for the Punjab State Inter-District U-15 One-Day Cricket Tournament for Trident Cup, to be played at various venues across the state from December 24 to January 7, 2023. Adhiraj Mangat will be his deputy.

Coach, panel members exchange arguments After the list of players had been finalised by the selection panel and it was about to hand over the same to Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA)’s honorary general secretary Anupam Kumaria, coach Gaurav Marwaha asked the panel members to show him the list as he wanted some changes in it. However, the panel refused to oblige, saying that it was not in their jurisdiction to reveal the names to anyone other than the general secretary. At this, Marwaha got infuriated and exchanged heated arguments with them.

The selection panel — comprising former IPL pacer and Ranji player Love Ablish, former Punjab Ranji player Raj Puri and former Punjab U-22 batsman Inderjt Singh Malhi — has selected the players from among 170 aspirants who had attended the selection trial on December 18 at GRD Global Education Institute ground. A total of 33 players have been shortlisted for a four-day camp prior to participation in the ensuing tournament. Five aspirants have been selected as stand-by players.

The selection panel has finalised a 15-member Ludhiana squad. The team will begin its campaign with a match against Nawanshahr tomorrow at Nawanshahr. A total of sixteen teams, divided into four groups, are taking part in the tournament.

The players include Yuvraj Pal, Rihaan Attri (captian), Adhiraj Mangat (vice-captain), Sargunvir, Ansh Gupta, Karanveer Sidhu, Rishav Raj, Paras Bassi, Mankaran Singh, Karanveer Singh, Amitoz Singh, Arnav Srivastav, Yuvraj Sharma, Shabad Sehgal and Divyam Sharma.

The stand-by players are Kashish Uppal, Laksh Verma, Lucky, Harkirat and Javed Ellahi. Gaurav Marwaha will accompany the team as coach.

According to eyewitnesses, the members of the selection panel left the ground and the coach said he would neither allow nor accompany ‘this team’ to Nawanshahr.

However, LDCA vice-president Naresh Marwaha later told The Tribune that the team, accompanied by the coach, would depart for Nawanshahr tomorrow morning.