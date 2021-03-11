RUB sans signage; accidents, traffic jams occur daily

RUB sans signage; accidents, traffic jams occur daily

The accident-prone point of a ROB near Leisure Valley at Sarabha Nagar in Ludhiana. Himanshu Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 24

As required measures have not allegedly been taken for the safety of commuters, accidents are taking place at a point of newly constructed railway underbridge (Pakhowal Road to Sarabha Nagar) near Leisure Valley in Sarabha Nagar.

A few obstructions in shape of a direction board and an electricity pole just in front of the RUB stretch at this point are posing threat to commuters.

There are two openings of the RUB — one is near Sacred Heart Convent School and another is near Leisure Valley — on the MC’s Zone D Office road in Sarabha Nagar. In the absence of signage, the commuters generally face inconvenience.

Nowadays, the commuters enter and exit from the same point of RUB near Leisure Valley. The traffic snarls are also being witnessed in routine there.

A security guard working at a nearby building in Sarabha Nagar said, “Three-four accidents take place daily at this point of RUB near Leisure Valley. A youngster riding a two-wheeler, who seemed to be coming from the Pakhowal Road side, had rammed into the electricity pole a few days ago. There is a need to take corrective measures to avoid mishaps and traffic snarls.”

On Thursday afternoon, a man was also seen helping commuters to get out of the traffic jam. Area residents said massive traffic jams commonly occur whenever a large number of vehicles, including private cars and schools buses, are parked on the road to pick up students from a nearby school in the afternoon.

One of the directors of Ludhiana Smart City Limited Sanjay Goel said the RUB has been opened without completing the work. “The commuters are getting confused as no signboards have been installed there. There is no clarity for commuters about entry and exit points. The MC should take necessary steps to ensure the safety of the commuters,” Goel said.

A road safety activist, Rahul Verma, said there should be no obstruction on the stretch for the commuters. Moreover, the speed limit boards should be displayed and other safety measures must be taken at the RUB, he said.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said they would take necessary steps to resolve the issues and for the safety of commuters the ‘In’ and ‘Out’’ boards will be displayed at RUB openings, he said.

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet
