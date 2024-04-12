Schools face heat for being open on Eid

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 11

A few private schools landed themselves in trouble today as despite the holiday due to Eid-ul-Fitr, the leading schools were found open.

DC Sakshi Sawney said when she got to know about the matter, the DEO was sent to one of the schools to check it.

“The DEO arrived here by 9 am and asked the principal to shut the school. By 10 am, everyone was sent back,” said a teacher at a school in Shastri Nagar, adding that it was quite an embarrassment to all.

One of the parents of a child, studying in another city school, said they were shocked to know that despite declaration of a holiday by the CBSE, the school was open.

“The attendance was thin but our wards went to the school and after sometime, they were sent back home. But it was a sheer harassment. At least the school must be closed due to the holiday, as per the instructions of the CBSE,” rued a parent at another school.

