Setting example of harmony Hindu bodies host roza iftar at Ram Mandir

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 20

Setting an example of communal harmony, brotherhood and peace, office-bearers of some Hindu organisations hosted a ‘roza iftar’ at Shri Ram Mandir Temple on Thana Road at Ahmedgarh on Wednesday.

Organisers of the temple rescheduled evening ‘Aarti’ so as to enable Muslims of local town and surrounding village offer ‘Namaz’ at their scheduled time at the temple. Unlike other days the ‘Aarti’ time witnessed harmonious presence of Muslims wearing skull caps at the prominent temple of the town especially illuminated for hosting ‘roza iftar’.

Organisers led by the chairman, Shree Ram Mandir Committee, Deepak Sharma, said, “It is our tradition that Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims celebrate each other’s festivals on special occasions. This pious month many Hindu and Sikh organisations hosted ‘roza iftar’ on various days. We will also join our Muslim brethren during Eid celebrations.”

The organiser said they had tried to propagate the message of brotherhood and communal harmony by hosting ‘roza iftar’ for their Muslim brethren. Serving those, who observed fast from dawn to dusk, was the best way to worship God, said organisers.

Zeshan Haider, a Muslim leader, appreciated that Hindus and Sikhs of the town had set an example by organising ‘roza iftar’ according to schedule fixed by members of Muslim community at a time when other states of India were facing perpetual problem of communal hatred.

Haider said even Islam appreciated gesture shown by members of other communities to invite for feasts on various occasions. “According to Islam we welcome invitations from peace loving people irrespective of their caste and creed or religion. Rather it becomes our duty to humbly accept the invitation and break the fast at the venue fixed by hosts,” said Haider. The event was well planned with arrangements for offering ‘namaz’. —

