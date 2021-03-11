Stop AAP legislators from inaugurating councillor quota works, Ludhiana Mayor urged

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

Raising objections over AAP MLAs inaugurating the development works which were approved under councillor’s quota, a delegation of councillors of the Shiromani Akali Dal met Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu at the MC’s Zone D office on Thursday. The SAD delegation also raised the matter of pending development works in their respective wards.

President of the Ludhiana unit of the SAD Harbhajan Singh Dang said the contractors have stopped carrying out development works in the wards as they have not received pending payments from the MC. “Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu has assured us of resolving the issue,” he said.

Dang alleged that AAP MLAs are interfering in the councillor quota works in various wards. “We demanded from the Mayor to issue an order to stop MLAs from interfering in the working of councillors. We had worked hard to get the files approved for the development projects but now AAP MLAs are inaugurating commencement of such development projects. The MLAs should not interfere in the works for which the councillors had got files approved from the MC,” he said.

The SAD councillors also raised the issues related to missing LED street lights in different areas and the shortage of sewerage men in the outer wards of the city. Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu assured the councillors of early redress of their issues.