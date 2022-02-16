Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 15

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to residents of city to support AAP to form a stable and honest government in Punjab.

Kejriwal did campaigning for AAP candidates Daljit Singh (Bhola) Grewal from the Ludhiana East Assembly constituency, Ashok Parashar (Pappi) from Ludhiana Central, Madan Lal Bagga from Ludhiana North, Kulwant Singh Sidhu from Atam Nagar and Rajinder Pal Kaur Sheena from Ludhiana South on Tuesday.

He started campaign from the Ludhiana East constituency. During the road show, Kejriwal addressed the people in Ludhiana and appealed them to make Bhagwant Mann the Chief Minister of Punjab by making all candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party win elections.

Kejriwal said, “This time all of us have to make the Aam Aadmi Party win and press the button of ‘jharoo’ to change Punjab. The future of Punjab and its people will be decided on February 20, so this time you have to vote very carefully. This time, vote for yourself, your children and the good future of Punjab. Remember the ‘jharoo’ button on the morning of February 20. Don’t make any mistakes this time. You support us till February 20, after that we will support you in every moment of happiness and sorrow.”

During the campaign, Kejriwal appealed to the people to call all their relatives and close ones and say that this time to save Punjab, vote for the Aam Aadmi Party. He claimed that according to the media surveys, the Aam Aadmi Party will form government in Punjab. “But surveys were showing only 60-65 seats. I have full faith in the people of Punjab that they will make the Aam Aadmi Party win more than 80 seats and form a stable and honest government in the state,” he said.

Making an appeal to the people to be aware of the liquor and money distributed to buy votes just before the elections, Kejriwal said now in a day or two corrupt parties will lure you with liquor and money to buy votes, but this time don’t slip. “Don’t put your future at stake for the sake of little money and liquor. Before voting on 20th, once see your children’s faces and think about their future,” he said.

Kejriwal said, if the AAP is voted to power, its government will ensure good education and good and free medical facilities to people, will give free electricity and Rs 1,000 to women. “All these facilities will provide benefits of Rs 7 lakh to a family,” he said.