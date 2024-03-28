SUV-borne youths create ruckus in Shimlapuri locality

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 27

Youths travelling in a Mahindra Thar vehicle created a ruckus in the Nanaksar locality of Shimlapuri yesterday night. The miscreants hit a Mahindra Pik Up vehicle parked in a street and when the people of the locality protested against the move, the suspects pelted bricks and stones at the residents. They also damaged the pick-up vehicle.

Vinod Kumar, a local resident, said some youths come to the area in a rashly driven Thar and several times, they were told by the people to drive in a responsible manner but they did not budge. on Tuesday night, they rammed their vehicle into the Pik Up vehicle parked outside his house. When he objected, they abused him. Instead of realising their mistake, the youths asked him not to park vehicle in the street.

He alleged that the youths even tried to hit him with their speedy vehicle but he had a miraculous escape. Later, they reached the place again. They had a scuffle with him and also twisted his mother’s arm. When he informed the police, the PCR squad reached the scene after about 90 minutes.

Later, he lodged a police complaint so that action could be taken against them.

