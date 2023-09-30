Three arrested for brutally killing man in Machhiwara

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 29

The Machhiwara police have reportedly nabbed three persons for brutally killing a man, Balram Sahni, of Balibeg Mohalla during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Machhiwara, Ludhiana district, on Thursday.

The suspects have been identified as Deepak Kumar, Ghanayia Sahni and the latter’s brother Sahil Sahni.

Samrala Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspinder Singh said a team of police officials was despatched to the spot after they got information about the incident yesterday. He said the police nabbed the three suspects in connection with the murder case today.

The father of the deceased, Parmod Sahni, claimed in his complaint that as some local residents were on their way to the Sirhind canal to immerse an idol of Lord Ganesha yesterday, some miscreants joined the procession. They allegedly misbehaved with members of the procession, including women.

The complainant said: “My son Balram and his friends, Kundan Kumar and Mister Kumar, tried to intervene. But the miscreants, who were armed with knives, attacked my son and his companions.”

Parmod said: “Balram sustained a serious wound in the stomach in the incident.”

He said all three of them were initially rushed to the Machhiwara Civil Hospital. But the trio was referred to the Samrala Civil Hospital, where doctors declared Balram brought dead. The two other victims are currently undergoing treatment.