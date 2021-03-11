Ludhiana: Three nabbed in Rs 25L theft case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 22

The Ludhiana police today solved a theft case in which Rs 25 lakh theft was stolen form a wholesale garment shop and arrested three accused. The police recovered Rs 16.64 lakh in cash from the trio.

DCP SPS Dhindsa, ADCP Parminder Singh Heer and ACP (Central) Harsimrat Chetra addressed mediapersons in this regard.

The accused are identified as Deepak, alias Deepu, Monu and Monu’s mother Raj Rani.

Chetra said on April 18, thieves had stolen Rs 25 lakh from Kapil Garments at Gandhi Market. After the incident, a case was registered against unknown persons.

The ACP said the accused had entered the shop by climbing a pole. The police had also recovered a CCTV footage.

The police recovered Rs 16.64 lakh from the accused and further questioning was on to recover the remaining amount from them.