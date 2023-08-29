 Traditional festivities at CT University : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Traditional festivities at CT University
campus notes

Traditional festivities at CT University

Traditional festivities at CT University

Students present an item to mark the Teej celebrations at CT University in Ludhiana. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Department of Student Welfare at CT University recently organised an event, ‘Tiyan Teej Dian’. Students showcased their creativity through a number of activities. The cultural extravaganza presented by the students of CT Degree College and the Cultural Department was the major highlight of the event. Their mesmerizing giddha performances showcased the rich cultural heritage of Punjab. Students and faculty members walked the ramp in Punjab’s traditional attire as well as clothes based on contemporary fashion. Among the staff, Hardeep Kaur bagged the ‘Miss Teej’ title while among the students, Harwinder Kaur of BA LLB won the title.

Government College for Girls

Students of Government College for Girls at Ludhiana have secured four positions in the varsity merit list of BSc Semester IV examinations and two in PGDCA Semester II examinations that were conducted by Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Among BSc students, Jasvir Kaur scored 93.58 per cent marks to secure second position in the university. Manmeet Kaur stood third with 93.33 per cent, Manvinder Kaur stood seventh with 91.85 per cent while Gurleen Kaur stood eighth with 91.84 per cent marks. Among PGDCA toppers, Renu secured the third position with 91.1 per cent marks while Armandeep Kaur stood 10th with 89.4 per cent marks. Principal Suman Lata congratulated the students and their respective department for their efforts.

Freshers’ party at Ramgarhia College

The first year students of Ramgarhia Girls College enjoyed themselves to the fullest as seniors organised a freshers’ party. Officiating principal Prof Jaspaul Kaur, who was accompanied by in-charges of the Central Students Associations Dr Ajit Kaur and Prof Tajinder Kaur, extended a floral welcome to the chief guest Rajinder Kaur, MD of GS Radiators. Hiya Khosla was adjudged ‘Miss Fresher’ while Gurpreet Kaur and Arshdeep Kaur were declared first and second runners-up, respectively in the contest.

Founder's Day at Ryan International

Founder's Day was celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm at Ryan International School. A special assembly was conducted on the occasion. The beautiful dance performances were a key highlight of the celebration. Later, academic achievers were felicitated for their outstanding contributions to the school.

BVM School, Sector 39

Following the successful landing of Chandaryan-3, the Science and IT Department conducted a webinar for the students from classes VIII to XII at BVM School, Sector 39. The event celebrated the scientists behind the lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 as students were introduced to various prominent personalities of ISRO like its Chairman Somanath, Project Director P Veeramuthuvel, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre Director Unnikrishnan Nair, ISTRAC Director BN Ramakrishna, Mission Director S Mohana Kumar, UR Rao Satellite Centre Director M Sankaran, Deputy Project Director Kalpana K, UR Rao Satellite Center Deputy Director Muthayya Vanitha and Senior scientist Ritu Karidhal Srivastava.

Darshan Academy, Ludhiana

Keeping in view India’s lunar mission, Darshan Academy Ludhiana shared an e-card and an e-video with students. The e-card depicted the grandeur of space while the e-video took students on a virtual journey through the mission, from its launch to the lunar landing, providing students an immersive experience. Principal Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh said, “We are incredibly proud of ISRO's achievement with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. Students have been captivated by the wonders of space. This mission has deepened their curiosity and passion for scientific exploration.”

Nankana Sahib Public School

Principal and four teachers of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, Ludhiana, have been felicitated for their good performance and accomplishments in the field of academics. They have been honoured by Dr Harpreet Singh, GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar, Ludhiana.

The college also hosted a Ludhiana Educationist Dialogue with the theme, ‘Let's bring books back into students' life’. The academicians shared their views on the subject while keeping in view the post-Covid scenario where educationists have played a very crucial role.

Harmeet Kaur Waraich, principal, Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, was honoured with the leadership Excellence Award-2023, Ramandeep Kaur and Maninder Kaur with Activity Excellence Award. The Sports Coaching Excellence Award-2023 was given to Kuljeet Kaur and Gurwinder Kaur.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover encounters 4-metre diameter crater on lunar surface, retraces path; ISRO releases fresh pictures

2
Chandigarh

Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula; video surfaces

3
Sports

Watch Neeraj Chopra invite Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem under India flag in this beautiful video after javelin throw final

4
Chandigarh

Doctor couple from Mohali leads mid-air rescue of critical infant

5
Amritsar

SGPC raises objection to actor wearing kirpan in ‘objectionable manner’ in movie scene; threatens legal action

6
Punjab

Punjab cabinet approves reduction in discretionary grants of CM, ministers

7
India

Dalit woman stripped, son beaten to death by men over daughter's sexual harassment case

8
Haryana

Shobha yatra: Nuh wears deserted look amid tight security; 15 seers, right-wing group leaders pray at Nalhar temple

9
Chandigarh

New Chandigarh: Omaxe residents protest poor facilities

10
Chandigarh

Hailing pvt vehicle may land you in trouble, warns Chandigarh Admn

Don't Miss

View All
The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Top News

After Ch-3 success, ISRO set to launch solar mission on Sept 2

After Ch-3 success, ISRO set to launch solar mission on Sept 2

Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be India’s first space-based observa...

Putin dials Modi, says unable to attend G20 meet

Putin dials Modi, says unable to attend G20 meet

will be present: trudeau

INDIA to meet this week, Sonia may get lead role

INDIA to meet this week, Sonia may get lead role

No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

Rover encounters 4-m-wide crater, alters path

Rover encounters 4-m-wide crater, alters path


Cities

View All

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

National Sports Day: Amritsar needs more facilities to hone sporting talent

Leadership should be open to ideas, says poet-scientist Gauhar Raza

Kar Sewa sect head honoured for providing help to flood-hit

Rising cases of dengue, chikungunya add to Amritsar residents’ worries

Drug smugglers attack police team, 2 cops hurt

Drug smugglers attack police team, 2 cops hurt

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

PU POLLS: Cops list 92 ‘troublemakers’, tell them to furnish bonds

PU POLLS: No let-up in security on campus despite dip in violent incidents

Free travel facility for Chandigarh policemen in CTU buses

Sanitary official sacked, another suspended on repeated plaints

Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi govt school

Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi govt school

Supertech twin tower demolition: Year on, no action yet against erring officials

Delhi ex-MLA gets 4-month jail for ignoring court summons

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

Ensure use of treated water for construction works: ADC

Man nabbed with 150-gm heroin

3 drug peddlers land in police net

Residents of Ajit Nagar rue dirty water supply

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rainfall causes waterlogging, sewer overflow; motorists face traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Power supply hit in most areas in Ludhiana

Ludhiana gets 18.6 mm rainfall

Ward Watch Ward No 26: Overflowing sewers, lack of development trouble Ludhiana residents

Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

More than 100 pass out of jail training school