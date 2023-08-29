Traditional festivities at CT University

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Department of Student Welfare at CT University recently organised an event, ‘Tiyan Teej Dian’. Students showcased their creativity through a number of activities. The cultural extravaganza presented by the students of CT Degree College and the Cultural Department was the major highlight of the event. Their mesmerizing giddha performances showcased the rich cultural heritage of Punjab. Students and faculty members walked the ramp in Punjab’s traditional attire as well as clothes based on contemporary fashion. Among the staff, Hardeep Kaur bagged the ‘Miss Teej’ title while among the students, Harwinder Kaur of BA LLB won the title.

Government College for Girls

Students of Government College for Girls at Ludhiana have secured four positions in the varsity merit list of BSc Semester IV examinations and two in PGDCA Semester II examinations that were conducted by Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Among BSc students, Jasvir Kaur scored 93.58 per cent marks to secure second position in the university. Manmeet Kaur stood third with 93.33 per cent, Manvinder Kaur stood seventh with 91.85 per cent while Gurleen Kaur stood eighth with 91.84 per cent marks. Among PGDCA toppers, Renu secured the third position with 91.1 per cent marks while Armandeep Kaur stood 10th with 89.4 per cent marks. Principal Suman Lata congratulated the students and their respective department for their efforts.

Freshers’ party at Ramgarhia College

The first year students of Ramgarhia Girls College enjoyed themselves to the fullest as seniors organised a freshers’ party. Officiating principal Prof Jaspaul Kaur, who was accompanied by in-charges of the Central Students Associations Dr Ajit Kaur and Prof Tajinder Kaur, extended a floral welcome to the chief guest Rajinder Kaur, MD of GS Radiators. Hiya Khosla was adjudged ‘Miss Fresher’ while Gurpreet Kaur and Arshdeep Kaur were declared first and second runners-up, respectively in the contest.

Founder's Day at Ryan International

Founder's Day was celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm at Ryan International School. A special assembly was conducted on the occasion. The beautiful dance performances were a key highlight of the celebration. Later, academic achievers were felicitated for their outstanding contributions to the school.

BVM School, Sector 39

Following the successful landing of Chandaryan-3, the Science and IT Department conducted a webinar for the students from classes VIII to XII at BVM School, Sector 39. The event celebrated the scientists behind the lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 as students were introduced to various prominent personalities of ISRO like its Chairman Somanath, Project Director P Veeramuthuvel, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre Director Unnikrishnan Nair, ISTRAC Director BN Ramakrishna, Mission Director S Mohana Kumar, UR Rao Satellite Centre Director M Sankaran, Deputy Project Director Kalpana K, UR Rao Satellite Center Deputy Director Muthayya Vanitha and Senior scientist Ritu Karidhal Srivastava.

Darshan Academy, Ludhiana

Keeping in view India’s lunar mission, Darshan Academy Ludhiana shared an e-card and an e-video with students. The e-card depicted the grandeur of space while the e-video took students on a virtual journey through the mission, from its launch to the lunar landing, providing students an immersive experience. Principal Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh said, “We are incredibly proud of ISRO's achievement with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. Students have been captivated by the wonders of space. This mission has deepened their curiosity and passion for scientific exploration.”

Nankana Sahib Public School

Principal and four teachers of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, Ludhiana, have been felicitated for their good performance and accomplishments in the field of academics. They have been honoured by Dr Harpreet Singh, GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar, Ludhiana.

The college also hosted a Ludhiana Educationist Dialogue with the theme, ‘Let's bring books back into students' life’. The academicians shared their views on the subject while keeping in view the post-Covid scenario where educationists have played a very crucial role.

Harmeet Kaur Waraich, principal, Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, was honoured with the leadership Excellence Award-2023, Ramandeep Kaur and Maninder Kaur with Activity Excellence Award. The Sports Coaching Excellence Award-2023 was given to Kuljeet Kaur and Gurwinder Kaur.