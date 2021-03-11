Transporters lift dharna after Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian allows manual excavation till 3 feet

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, April 25

Transporters, who blocked the National Highway, near Gurdwara Attarsar Sahib, lifted their dharna today after Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian gave an assurance of allowing manual excavation of ordinary earth upto three feet.

The protesters had blocked the National Highway against the AAP government for not allowing them excavate soil even up to the acceptable limit. “Due to this restriction tipper drivers, daily labourers, tractor-trailer operators and machinery operators have come on roads,” they shared.

“The arbitrariness of the AAP government has cost us dear as we are completely out of work these days and hence on the verge of economic disaster,” alleged protesters.

The protesters said they had met Mining Minister Harjot Bains twice, but nothing substantial had come out of the meetings. “Rather, cases are being registered against excavators. We have bought machines on rent and are not able to repay as there is no work. All have been rendered jobless by the AAP government,” protesters added.

“Drivers, labourers and zamindars have come on roads. We abide by all rules and regulations. We pay taxes regularly. Even then we are being harassed in such a manner,” said protesters.

Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian immediately reached the spot and listened to problems of transporters. He contacted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Mining Minister Harjot Bains on the spot and allowed manual excavation of ordinary earth and ordinary clay upto three feet, but as a part of non-mining activity.

Sahnewal SHO Pawan Kumar said the dharna lasted for around half an hour, but the situation was soon brought under control as the need for diversion of traffic was not much felt. Normalcy was restored within a few minutes, the SHO added.