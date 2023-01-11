Two arrested for ATM card fraud

Ludhiana, January 10
The city police yesterday arrested two persons on the charge of looting ATM cards from people and later pointing sharp weapons at them to get passwords to withdraw the money. The police also recovered 50 ATM cards from them.
The suspects were identified as Harminder Singh of Shimlapuri and Gaurav of New Amar Nagar.
ASI Savinder Singh said that the police got a tip-off that the suspects were running a gang of robbers. The ASI said they looted ATM cards from people and by pointing sharp weapons, they also forced the victims to reveal password. Later, they withdrew money from bank accounts of the victims.
Yesterday, the suspects were present outside some ATM kiosk at Giaspura where they were to withdraw money from the looted ATM cards. Accordingly, the police conducted a raid and nabbed the accused, he added.
One of the suspect, Kaka, who was also an accomplice of the nabbed accused had managed to give the slip to the police party.
