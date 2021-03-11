Two vehicle thieves held in Ludhiana, 2 lose cell phones to snatchers

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 22

The police have arrested two vehicle thieves while two persons lost their mobile phones and one his motorcycle to snatchers in separate incidents here on Saturday.

A police patrol party deployed at Midha Chowk nabbed two vehicle thieves, Vikramjit Singh and Gagandeep Singh, both residents of Jawahar Nagar Camp, while they were going on a stolen Hero Splendor motorcycle (bearing registration no. PB 10 GV 1058) to sell the two-wheeler. A case has been registered.

In another incident, three motorcycle-borne youths accosted Sham Lal, a resident of Salem Tabri, late on Friday night near Ganda Nullah (Shiv Mandir) when he and his son Deepak were returning home from the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital here. The suspects brandished a weapon and threatened the victims. They fled the spot after snatching a mobile phone and Rs 200 in cash from Sham Lal. A case has been registered.

Jarnail Singh, a resident of Sant Vihar, Chuharpur Road, lost his Hero HF motorcycle (PB 10HN 9973) to eight miscreants who confronted him on Barewal Road. He said the assailants beat him up with an iron punch and took away his motorcycle with them.

Rama Kant Dubey, a resident of Ramandeep Colony, Bhammian Khurd, lost his mobile phone and a purse containing some money to six persons who accosted him near Ahuja Dairy on Saturday.

Man foils cell phone snatching bid

Pardeep Kumar of Captain Colony, Meharban village, made a snatcher take to his heels, leaving the latter’s Bajaj Platina motorcycle and the snatched mobile phone on the spot when he not only raised an alarm but also almost overpowered the snatcher. Later, the suspect was identified as Shoom of Harkrishan Vihar Colony. Pardeep told the police that he was going on his motorcycle while talking on his cell phone.

“The motorcycle-borne suspect came from the rear and tried to flee after snatching my cell phone. I somehow caught hold of him and also raised an alarm,” he said, adding that he managed to flee, leaving the phone and suspect’s motorcycle on the spot.