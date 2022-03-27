Unions meet SSP, demand arrest of cops booked for illegal detention

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 26

A protest by activists of various farmers and labours unions and NGOs demanding immediate arrest of accused police officials and others booked on the charges of culpable homicide and illegal detention of 37-year-old Kulwant Kaur, who died in December last year, entered third day today.

Activists are holding protest outside the SSP Ludhiana (Rural) office.

Satnam Singh Dhaliwal, president, Universal Human Rights Organisation, who is leading the protest said on December 11 last year, the Jagraon police had registered a case under Sections 304 (Culpable homicide), 342 (Illegal detention), IPC, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of atrocities Act) against the then SHO, Gurinder Singh Bal (now DSP), then ASI Rajvir Singh (now SI), sarpanch Harjit Singh and panch Dhyan Singh.

“We have met the Jagraon SSP several times and even other senior officials looking after the probe, but they all are making excuses. No one is firmly saying that guilty cops would be arrested. Our protest today entered third day. We will not stop our protest until guilty cops are arrested,” said Dhaliwal.

Recently, they met one senior police officer in Chandigarh, who is looking after the probe, Dhaliwal added. When the cop was asked why guilty persons were not arrested, he said the police had the discretionary powers under which arrest of any person could be avoided till the probe was pending, said Dhaliwal.