Vet varsity scholar gets best research story award

Ludhiana, March 7
A research story of Dr Deepthi Vijay, a PhD scholar from the Centre for One Health, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), has been selected as one among the best popular science stories for the Augmenting Writing Skills for Articulating Research (DST-AWSAR) Award 2021 conferred by the Department of Science and Technology.
Dr Deepthi will be facilitated with the citation and a cash award of Rs10000 by the DST. She carried out her research work under the guidance of Dr Jasbir Singh Bedi in antimicrobial resistance among dairy herds of Punjab in the One Health framework.
Dr Bedi, Director, Centre for One Health, congratulated Dr Deepthi for the award. He emphasised that the problem of antimicrobial resistance at human-animal-environmental interface must be addressed on priority basis. —
