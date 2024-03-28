Villagers protest against local unit emissions

Our Correspondent

Doraha, March 27

Residents of Barmalipur village today held a protest against a local industrial unit that releases ‘poisonous gas’ by burning tyres.

The villagers gathered at the local gurdwara to begin their protest against the factory which, they alleged, is releasing poisonous gas by burning tyres, thus creating a health hazard for the residents. The villagers later protested in front of the office of Payal SDM, demanding that the industrial unit be closed at the earliest.

Barmalipur village sarpanch Kuldeep Singh, Kisan Sabha president Harinder Singh, Daljit Singh Happy and Gurpreet Singh Malhipur demanded strict action against the factory owners, who are ‘causing great harm’ with their apathetic actions. Villagers Satinderjit Singh Brar, Gurpreet Singh, Karamjit Singh, Harpreet Singh and Jagveer Singh Jagga shared they had tried to approach the factory owners several times but failed.

The villagers alleged they face breathing difficulties to the extent that they have to shut the doors and windows of their dwellings to keep the emissions out. “So much so that even the green fodder for milch cattle, stored in houses, is being spoiled by the terrible emissions. Children and the elderly are taking sick and the entire area is being badly affected,” a resident added.

Kuldeep Singh Barmalipur said that their right to clean air is being violated. “If the administration fails to come to our rescue in the coming 10 days, we would get in touch with farmer organisations to hold an indefinite protest against the factory,” the sarpanch warned.

The protesters later handed a memorandum to Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura and tehsildar Gurpreet Singh Dhillon.

When contacted, Dhillon said that he has forwarded the case to the Pollution Control Board through the Payal SDM. “The report is awaited. No one has the right to play with the health and wellbeing of the public. The needful shall be done as per the probe,” he said.

Giaspura too said the demand letter shall be handed over to Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner and a comprehensive probe conducted. “I am committed to my people and no one shall be allowed to play with innocent lives in such an arbitrary manner. If the offence is proven, the factory shall have to bear the consequences,” he added.