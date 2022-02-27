Weightlifting competition on March 2

Ludhiana: The 38th Ludhiana District Weightlifting Championship for Men and Women will be held here at the Ludhiana Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Club, Rakh Bagh, on March 2 and 3.Parvesh Chander Sharma, Commonwealth Games gold medallist and general secretary, District Weightlifting Association, Ludhiana, said competition in the women’s section would be held on March 2. In the men’s section, the competition would be held on March 3, Sharma added.Body weight in both the categories would be checked at 8 am prior to the competition, said Sharma.
