Woman, paramour held for killing spouse

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 18

The Dehlon police claimed to have arrested a woman and her paramour, who had killed her husband Harjit Singh of Kilaraipur village in Ludhiana district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The body of the victim was found hidden in the bushes along the Abohar branch of the Sirhind canal near Khanpur village on Thursday. Earlier, the police claimed to have solved the case within hours of the crime.

Harwider Kaur, alias Mani, and Sajid Alam, alias Bengali, had absconded from the village after recovery of the body, which had made the investigating officials believe that the duo had got the victim murdered by some professional contract killer. However, no such killer has been identified so far.

Police officials, supervised by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Guriqbal Singh claimed to have arrested the duo near Jandali village on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road when they were trying to leave the area on Sunday night. The police also claimed to have recovered the metal rod used in the crime.

Subash Kataria said the suspects were presented before a court in Ludhiana, which sent them to a three-day police remand for further investigation.

#Mandi