Woman Sub-Inspector killed in accident, truck driver arrested

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 7

A woman police official, Sub-Inspector Raj Rani (50), was killed when the scooter she riding was hit by a truck near Samrala Chowk on Sunday evening.

The critically injured police official died on her way to the hospital. Sub-Inspector, Traffic wing, Lakhwinder Singh, who was on duty at Samrala Chowk, lodged a report with the police that the Activa scooter (PB-91M-5406) that the woman police official was driving, was hit by a rashly driven truck (PB-06V-6212). The victim succumbed on way to the hospital.

The police said the truck driver, identified as Satnam Singh, resident of Raju Colony, has been arrested and booked under Sections 279, 427 and 304-A of the IPC.

e-rickshaw driver injured in mishap, car driver booked An e-rickshaw driver, identified as Chhinderpal Singh, resident of Gagandeep Colony, was injured when a speeding Breeza car (PB-91B-0040) hit his rickshaw.

Chhinderpal, who sustained grievous injuries and is under treatment at a hospital, said he was going to drop his daughter and grandson to Gill Enclave at Hawaas village. He said near Hawaas village, the speeding car hit the rickshaw.

The police have registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC against the car driver, identified as Taranjot Singh, resident of Hawaas.