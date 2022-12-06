Work on ROB to hit train services

Ludhiana, December 5
The Railways will take several traffic blocks (suspension of rail traffic) to facilitate construction work on the ROB at Sherpur Chowk in Ludhiana on the Ambala Cantt-Ludhiana section of Ferozepur Division from December 5 to 12. As a result, many trains will be temporarily cancelled, diverted or regulated.
The 04579 and 04504 Ambala Cantt-Ludhiana MEMU Special Express would remain cancelled on December 5, 6, 9 and 12.
The trains, which will be diverted, are: the 04652 Amritsar-Jaynagar special (on Dec 2 and 9) to be diverted via the Dhuri-Rajpura route; the 22429 Delhi-Pathankot Express (on Dec 5, 6. 9 and 12) to be diverted via Rajpura-Dhuri-Ludhiana with skipping stoppage at Sirhind; 04651 Jaynagar-Amritsar special (on Dec 4 and 11) to run via Rajpura-Dhuri-Ludhiana.
The trains, which will be regulated, are: the 14617 Banmankhi-Amritsar express (for 90 minutes) on Dec 1; 14649 Jaynagar- Amritsar express for 70 minutes (on Dec 4 and 11); 14673 Jaynagar-Amritsar Express for 80 minutes (on Dec 1); 22446 Amritsar-Kanpur Central express for 10 minutes (on Dec 6); 12920 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Indore Express for 10 minutes (on Dec 6 and 9).
