Youth dies of suspected drug overdose at Issa Nagari

Ludhiana, March 15

A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Issa Nagari here on Thursday. He was suspected to be died of drug overdose.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Dhaliwal, a resident of Khudh Mohalla.

As per information, people after noticing a youngster lying dead in the street raised the alarm and informed residents of the area.

The victim was taken to the CMCH, Ludhiana, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Deceased’s kin alleged that some drug peddlers were staying in the street, who sells drugs to addicts. The police should take action against such miscreants so that drug chain could be broken.

Meanwhile, suspecting no foul play, the police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case.

