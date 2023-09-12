 A trip down memory lane : The Tribune India

A trip down memory lane

A trip down memory lane


RS Dalal

Recently, while driving to Ludhiana from Chandigarh with a friend, I suddenly exclaimed, ‘I want to stop at Samrala.’

‘No more of Samrala now! It’s been bypassed by a long flyover,’ my friend smiled and continued to drive. But I was transported to the good old days spent in Samrala.

‘It’s the place where I was born more than seven decades ago. I wanted to stop for a while, pay my respects to my birthplace and remember the childhood days,’ I said with a soulful sigh. ‘Anyway, you won’t recognise it; it’s changed beyond imagination and recognition,’ he comforted me.

I remembered that a groundnut research station was set up at Samrala under my father’s supervision. He had studied at Punjab Agricultural College in Lyallpur. It so happened that one early morning, Sardar Partap Singh Kairon, the then Chief Minister of Punjab, while passing through Samrala, decided to spot-check the research station.

He saw a person wearing a vest and a pair of underdrawers, busy tending to plants in a field. The CM asked, ‘Beldar, tera afsar kithe hai (O worker! Where’s your officer)?’

‘I’m the officer in charge here, sir,’ replied my father as he quickly got up off his haunches and moved towards the Chief Minister to greet him. Kairon was impressed. He asked my father’s name and patted him. While at Samrala, my father developed new varieties of groundnut; one of these, named Punjab Groundnut No. 1, was an instant hit with farmers of Punjab.

Samrala was then a small place, just like an overgrown village. Its outskirts towards Ludhiana were dotted with rolling sand dunes. The popular mode of transport was the horse-driven tonga, and as a kid I loved and looked forward to a ride on it. To catch a train, we would have to travel to Khanna by tonga, a distance of nearly 9 miles. The historical gurdwara at Machhiwara, about six miles away, was a place of pilgrimage and I visited it a few times with my family.

What I remembered most were those exciting picnics along the Sirhind canal, which isn’t too far from Samrala. It carries water from the Sutlej river and originates at the Ropar headworks.

A marvel of irrigation infrastructure, the canal was completed way back in 1882. The banks of the canal were lined with mango and jamun trees for miles together. During the monsoon season, the bridge on the canal at Neelon attracted lots of people for a feast of summer fruits. Its water currents were very swift and looked scary to me, though some adventurous young men could be seen jumping into the canal.

The journey to Ludhiana overwhelmed me with the nostalgic echo of those evocative Samrala days.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canadian PM Trudeau still stuck in Delhi due to aircraft issue; earliest possible departure by Tuesday afternoon

2
Diaspora

Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau

3
Sports

Asia Cup: Kohli hits 47th hundred, ton-up Rahul dispels fitness doubts in India's record 228-run victory over Pakistan

4
Diaspora

Panchkula's Gurdwara Nada Sahib starts live-streaming Gurbani daily

5
Pollywood

Film on honour killing of Indo-Canadian Jassi Sidhu in Punjab debuts at Toronto film fest

6
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma praises 'mentor' Bhagwant Mann at Punjab Tourism Summit in Mohali

7
Punjab

Punjab Tourism Summit begins in Mohali; CM Bhagwant Mann pitches state as ideal tourism destination

8
Trending

Indian-origin man disrupts US Open match to register climate protest

9
India

India-Saudi Arabia partnership crucial for stability, welfare of region and world: PM Modi

10
Business

Nifty scales 20,000 mount, Sensex regains 67,000 level as stocks extend rally to 7th day

Don't Miss

View All
How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Top News

India, S Arabia firm up energy ties, kick-start $50 bn refinery project

India, S Arabia firm up energy ties, kick-start $50 bn refinery project

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin

It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft

Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...

Sovereign wealth fund office to come up in India

Sovereign wealth fund office to come up in India

Haryana man dies by suicide; live streams it on Instagram

Haryana man dies by suicide; live streams it on Instagram

It is being said that he had come to the guest house with a ...


Cities

View All

2 miscreants nabbed after brief encounter at Jandiala

2 miscreants nabbed after brief encounter at Jandiala

Veggie vendors removed from Vallah Mandi main internal road

SGPC initiates cleanliness drive from Golden Temple Galliara

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, retains Rs 10K fine slapped on law student

No let-up in vehicle thefts in Amritsar

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

~20 cr for solar power plants at government houses

Rs 20 cr for solar power plants at government houses in Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Man crushed under wheels of bus

Third counselling for Class XI announced

Mayor unveils logo for Swachhata League

Renal transplant waiting drops to 2 months at PGI

Ex-IIS officer kills ailing wife over sale of property, hides in store to evade cops

Ex-IIS officer kills ailing wife over sale of property, hides in store to evade cops

Delhi bans firecrackers

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Dhillon brothers’ suicide in Jalandhar: Dismissed SHO Navdeep Singh destroyed evidence, says SAD

Four held for firing, murder bid

Farmers start 3-day dharna outside Punjab minister’s residence in Jalandhar

17 cops honoured for major drug hauls

~756-cr elevated highway opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Rs 756-cr elevated highway in Ludhiana opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Staff crunch hits Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Ward watch: Park, playground distant dream for residents of Daba village, nearby areas

Three land in Khanna police dragnet with 15 pistols

House catches fire in Ludhiana as LPG cylinder explodes

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on city road

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on Patiala's roads

Patiala: Salary released after strike by Punjabi University faculty

PRTC starts bus service from Kachhvi

Pakistan pilgrims to attend Urs at Roza Sharif after 5 years

Tribunal sets aside election of Congress ward councillor