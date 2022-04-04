15 years after raising, over half of NDRF battalions without permanent infrastructure

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, April 4

Over 15 years after the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was raised, most of its battalions and regional response centers (RRCs) are without the requisite infrastructure at their designated locations to accommodate its personnel and equipment.

NDRF has 12 battalions based across the country, with another four in the process of being raised. The ‘Review of National Disaster Response Force’ tabled by the Committee on Estimates in Parliament today revealed that infrastructural works have been completed only at six places.

In addition, there are 28 RRCs located in various states and union territories that house NDRF teams. According to the committee’s report, works have been completed only at two locations. Besides, only eight percent work has been completed for the NDRF Academy that is coming up in Nagpur.

Delay in land allotment, acquisition and clearances by local administration, various local issues, change of land by state governments and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are among reasons cited for the delay.

A budget of Rs 1,772.26 crore had been sanctioned for infrastructure development at the respective locations of 11 battalions, 10 RRCs and the academy. Development works for other battalions is under process. At present, where required, accommodation is being provided to the battalions by the parent Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the state government or is being hired.

NDRF was raised in 2006, with eight battalions to provide specialist response to natural calamities or man-made disasters. The entire manpower of NDRF is drawn from the CAPF’s on deputation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a project monitoring group for each NDRF location to supervise the progress and quality of works being undertaken by the executing agencies. A review committee chaired by the Joint Secretary (Disaster Management Division) in the ministry also monitors the construction status regularly.