31 ministers inducted into Bihar cabinet; RJD gets majority share

Portfolios allocated: While Nitish keeps home, Tejashwi gets health, roads

31 ministers inducted into Bihar cabinet; RJD gets majority share

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan administers the oath of the office during a swearing-in ceremony of Bihar Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhavan, in Patna, on Tuesday. PTI Photo

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, August 16

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his Cabinet today, allocating the biggest chunk of ministerial berths to Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal--the largest party in the current Assembly as also the 'mahagathbandhan'.

Aa many as 31 ministers, including Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s maverick brother Tej Pratap Yadav, were sworn in. 

While the RJD got 16 ministerial berths, Nitish Kumar kept 11 for his party, the Janata Dal (United), which broke off with the BJP last week. 

The JD-U has 43 legislators in the 243-member Assembly.

The Congress, also a partner in the 'mahagathbandhan', was given two berths though earlier its leaders claimed four berths for the party.

One from Jitin Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha and the lone Independent MLA, Sumit Kumar Singh, were among those who took the oath. Congress legislators are Asfaque Alam and Murari Lal Gautam while HAM is represented by Santosh Suman. 

Nitish Kumar retained most of the ministers from his party, including Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Bijendra Yadav, Shravan Kumar, Ashok Choudhary, Leshi Singh, Sanjay Jha, Madan Sahni, Sheela Kumari, Mohd Zama Khan, Jayant Raj and Sunil Kumar.

From RJD, apart from Tej Pratap, Alok Mehta, Surendra Prasad Yadav, Ramanand Yadav, Kumar Sarvajeet, Lalit Yadav, Samir Kumar Mahaseth, Chandrashekhar, Jitendra Kumar Rai, Anita Devi and Sudhakar Singh, Israel Mansuri, Surendra Ram, Kartikeya Singh, Shahnawaz Alam, Shamim Ahmed took the oath.

The state cabinet can have up to 36 ministers, including the CM. Some seats have been left for future expansion. 

The Bihar Grand Alliance combined strength of 163 increased to 164 after Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh extended support.

The new government is likely to prove majority in the Bihar assembly on August 24.

Portfolios Allocated 

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar retained the all-important home department, giving him direct control over the state police, as portfolios were on Tuesday allocated in the new cabinet. Kumar has also kept with himself general administration, cabinet secretariat, election and “any other departments not assigned to others”, said an official communication.

Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has got key portfolios like health, road construction, urban housing and development and rural works.

Yadav's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav has been given environment, forestry and climate change.

Besides the CM and the deputy CM, only Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (finance, commercial tax and parliamentary affairs) and Bijendra Yadav (power and planning and development) have got more than one portfolios.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Jawan's body found 38 years after he went missing in Siachen; disc bearing Army number helps in identification

2
Trending

Mop, toilet brush above pizza dough: Domino’s face Twitterati ire after picture, video go viral

3
Nation

Charter plane carrying 12 passengers from India lands at Karachi airport

4
Sports

India banned by FIFA, stripped of U17 women's World Cup hosting rights

5
Trending

Video: On Independence Day, a beautiful wish from Pakistan artist; plays 'Jana Gana Mana' on Rabab

6
Nation

Bilkis Bano case: All 11 life imprisonment convicts released under Gujarat government’s remission policy

7
Haryana

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

8
Nation

Bihar cabinet expands, 31 ministers inducted

9
Punjab

Punjab will soon be a frontrunner state of the country: Minister Aman Arora

10
Trending

Anand Mahindra tweets endearing photo of elderly couple hoisting Indian flag

Don't Miss

View All
Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Top News

Two ITBP personnel killed, 37 others injured as bus falls into gorge in J-K

7 security personnel killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Pahalgam

Were returning from Amarnath yatra duty

31 ministers inducted into Bihar cabinet; RJD gets majority share

31 ministers inducted into Bihar cabinet; RJD gets majority share

Portfolios allocated: While Nitish keeps home, Tejashwi gets...

Militants kill Kashmiri Pandit, injure brother in J&K's Shopian

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has condemned the ...

President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on death anniversary

President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on death anniversary

A prime minister for six years between 1998-2004, Vajpayee d...

In first human to animal transmission, dog tests positive for monkeypox, its owner is gay

In first human to animal transmission, dog tests positive for monkeypox, its owner is gay

The men, who are non-exclusive partners living in the same h...

Cities

View All

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

1992 fake encounter: Hope convicted Punjab cops will be given exemplary punishment, say families

Punjabi poet Gurbhajan Gill’s book on Indo-Pak friendship released

Farmers protest 5% GST on food items

'Akhand path' in memory of those killed during Partition begins at Golden Temple

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Chandigarh schools to be closed on August 16

Chandigarh, Mohali schools to be closed on August 16

Two youths returning from Night Food Street attacked in Chandigarh

Patriotic fervour sweeps Chandigarh

Rain lashes Chandigarh, commuters hassled

Zirakpur roads waterlogged after rain

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Lumpy skin disease: Nearly 6K head of cattle infected in Jalandhar, but vaccine eludes many villages

Unhappy with GST raids, Jalandhar bizmen meet AAP MLAs Sheetal Angural, Raman Arora

Mithapur welcomes its heroes

Jalandhar traffic police issue advisory for I-Day

Jalandhar gets Integrated Command & Control Centre, digital library

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Ludhiana: Dugri residents face water crisis

PUNBUS contractual staff begin 3-day strike

Partition: Owe my life to Muslim couple, says writer Dr Kewal Dheer

Mahatma’s ‘adopted daughter’ from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Mahatma Gandhi's 'adopted daughter' from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Patiala bank heist: 11 days after minor walked away with Rs 35L, cops recover Rs 33.5L

Now, ED demands details of Punjabi University's UGC scholarship funds 'scam'

Patiala district to get five mohalla clinics in first phase

Patiala MC uses waste products to decorate roundabouts