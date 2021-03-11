4 godowns, motorbike showroom gutted in commercial complex fire in Thane; no casualty

PTI

Thane, May 23

A major fire broke out in a commercial complex in Maharashtra's Thane city, destroying four godowns and a motorbike showroom, civic officials said on Monday.

No one was injured in the blaze that erupted at around 11.45 pm on Sunday in the Kothari Compound here, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

The fire started in one of the godowns and quickly spread to three other warehouses where various stationery items, catering and cleaning materials were stored, he said.

Local firemen rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused at around 2.45 am on Monday, he said.

Within an hour, another fire broke out in a motorbike showroom in the same complex, the official said, adding that the blaze was extinguished at around 6.30 am.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he said.