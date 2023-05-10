Asaram sends defamation notice to ‘Bandaa’ makers; producer says will respond

PTI

Mumbai, May 10

Self-styled godman Asaram, sentenced to life for sexually exploiting a minor, and the Sant Shri Asaramji Ashram Charitable Trust have sent a legal notice to the makers of “Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai” alleging that the trailer of the upcoming film is “highly objectionable and defamatory”.

The film, starring Manoj Bajpayee, follows the story of a lawyer who goes up against an influential godman accused of sexually abusing a minor girl. The trailer was released on May 8.

Asaram has been serving a life sentence in Central Jail Jodhpur since 2018 following his conviction in a case of sexual exploitation of a minor student of his ‘gurukul’.

Confirming that he had received the notice, producer Asif Sheikh said late Tuesday that the film is a biopic on P C Solanki, prosecution counsel for the girl.

“Legal notice has been received from Sant Shri Asaramji Ashram Charitable Trust to the makers Producer Asif Sheikh Banner Practical Productions on the film ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ starring Manoj Bajpayee in lead, the courtroom drama is inspired by true events. My legal team will respond to the legal notice and we have acquired the rights of P C Solanki and the biopic is based on him,” Sheikh said in a statement.

The legal notice on behalf of Asaram and the Pushkar-based trust was sent by advocates Satya Prakash Sharma and Vipul Singhvi. It demanded “prohibitory orders, directions and instruction, against release/promotion” of the Hindi movie.

According to Singhvi, the filmmakers have been given three days to reply.

“We have also prepared the petition which is ready to be filed in the court if they fail to give a reply in three days,” he told PTI.

He said releasing the movie with its “present depiction of the character (godman) will not only cause a law and order situation in the country, hurt the sentiments of lakhs of followers of Asaram but may also prejudice the mind of the court, since his appeal is pending before the Rajasthan High Court”.

“Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai”, set to start streaming on ZEE5 from May 23, is billed as “a power-packed courtroom drama inspired by true incidents”.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani, the film is also produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma.