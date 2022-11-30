BJP got 6 times more donations than Cong

New Delhi, November 29
The ruling BJP received Rs 614.50 crore as contributions during the financial year 2021-22 against the Congress’ Rs 95.46 crore.
According to the lists of contributions received by various political parties uploaded by the Election Commission today, the CPM, in power in Kerala, got Rs 10 crore during the year, while the TMC received only Rs 43 lakh. The details on the uploaded lists were sent by the respective parties.
AAP, which is a recognised state party, in power in Punjab and Delhi, reported it had received Rs 44.5 crore during the last financial year.
