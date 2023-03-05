Competition in anti-BJP space; Kapil Sibal floats front

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 4

At a time when Opposition parties are vying for anti-BJP space, Rajya Sabha MP and former Congress veteran Kapil Sibal threw his hat in the ring and announced the formation of a new front. He has invited people from all walks of life to join him.

Sibal said he would hold a public meeting of the new front — “Insaf” — on March 11 at Jantar Mantar and sent an open invitation to all, including Opposition leaders and common people.

“My idea is to offer an alternative vision for the country,” said the former Education Minister, stressing the need to fight “prevailing injustice”.

“There is a need for a new front to fight the government which is working against the citizens. We will provide a new vision of India, a positive agenda,” the senior politician said.

He said he was not here to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi but would "help reform him".

“Injustice is being done to every citizen, institution, political opposition, journalists, teachers, and medium and small businesses. We have started a website, ‘Insaaf ke Sipahi’, where anyone can register. This will be a national-level platform, where lawyers will be at the forefront,” Sibal said, explaining the move followed deep deliberation on the way forward.