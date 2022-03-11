Cong workers stage protest, blame EVMs

PTI

New Delhi: After the Congress’ poor performance in all five states where Assembly elections were held, party workers staged a protest outside the party's headquarters, alleging that democracy was being ‘murdered’ through EVMs. Delhi Congress leader Jagdish Sharma and some local workers raised slogans against the BJP holding placards that read: “EVM se ho rahi hai loktantra ki hatya” (democracy is being murdered through electronic voting machines). PTI

Cong hits back at TMC over ‘merger taunt’

Kolkata: The TMC on Thursday asked Congress to merge with it and fight against the BJP under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee after its rout in the Assembly poll in five states where votes were counted on Thursday. This drew a sharp retort from the grand old party which accused it of being an ‘agent of BJP’. Asked to comment on the party's poor show in Goa, TMC leaders said the party is satisfied with the votes it secured given the fact that the party had opened its unit in the coastal state a few months ago. PTI

Harish Rawat loses by over 17,500 votes

Dehradun: Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who had led the Congress campaign in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, lost to the BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht from Lalkuwa by 17,527 votes. Bisht had managed an early lead over Rawat and maintained it till the end. Rawat's loss from Lalkuwa is significant as he was initially fielded by the party high-command from the Ramnagar constituency, but shifted to Lalkuwa following an opposition to his candidature by party colleague and one-time close associate Ranjeet Rawat.