Court allows ED petition seeking transfer of Satyendar Jain money-laundering case

PTI

New Delhi, September 23

A principal district and sessions court here on Friday allowed an Enforcement Directorate (ED) application seeking transfer of the money-laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain to another judge.

Raising certain contentions in the case being heard by Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, the agency sought transfer of the matter to any other judge.

The case would now be heard by Special Judge Vikas Dhull, Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta said.

A detailed order is awaited.

Jain's bail plea is posted for hearing at 2pm on Friday before Special Judge Dhull.

On September 19, the Principal District and Sessions Judge stayed the trial court's proceedings before Special Judge Goel and posted the matter for September 30.

The court also issued notice to Jain and other co-accused in the case on the ED's application seeking transfer of the case to another judge.

Challenging the court's order, Jain moved the Supreme Court, which on Wednesday, directed the principal district and sessions court to decide the agency's application for transfer expeditiously by September 22.

On Thursday, the court reserved its order on the ED's application following lengthy arguments from both sides.

The ED had arrested Jain and two others in the money-laundering case based on a CBI FIR registered against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies linked to him.