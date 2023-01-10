DGCA slaps notice on Air India, 2nd in 5 days

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 9

Stating that the response of Air India with regard to two incidents of passenger misbehaviour aboard its Paris-New Delhi flight on December 6 was “lackadaisical and delayed”, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday slapped a show-cause notice on the Tata Group-owned airline for not abiding by the regulatory obligations. This is the second such notice given to Air India in five days.

Two incidents of passenger misbehaviour on the December 6 flight have come to the notice of the DGCA. While a drunk passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory oblivious to the objections by crew, another passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and a blanket of a fellow passenger.

2 held for drunken brawl on IndiGo flight Two drunk flyers caused havoc on a Patna-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi. Both of them have been arrested.

Air India didn’t report the incident till the DGCA sought a report on January 5. “After a perusal of its reply, prima facie it emerges that provisions related to handling of unruly passengers were not complied with. The response of the airline has been lackadaisical and delayed,” the DGCA said.

Air India was earlier given a show-cause notice on January 5 over an alleged incident where an inebriated passenger urinated on an elderly woman passenger on its New York-Delhi flight on November 26.

Meanwhile, a Moscow-Goa flight made an emergency landing at Jamnagar on Monday night following a bomb threat. All 236 passengers and crew members were evacuated safely. In another incident, a Go First plane took off from Bengaluru allegedly leaving behind nearly 50 passengers while they were still inside the bus at the tarmac.

