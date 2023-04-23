Discreet silence by UK helped Amritpal’s detention

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 23

On the diplomatic back foot after Khalistani elements tried to vandalise the Indian High Commission in London over Punjab Police’s hunt for Amritpal Singh, the UK held its silence when his wife Kirandeep Kaur, a British national, was detained despite having a valid visa and no case against her.

Sources here said the Kirandeep Kaur connection was a vital link in keeping Amritpal’s activities going in Punjab. They contended that funds were transferred and pressure was put on the UK government by Khalistani supporters claiming to be in control of vote banks in Britain to go slow on taking action on vandalisation of Indian diplomatic missions.

Kirandeep’s visa was due to expire in July and if South Block had not been against countenancing Khalistani activity in the UK, there were expectations of voices from abroad protesting against her detention. But India mounted counter-pressure from various angles. National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on March 30 discussed the heightened pro-Khalistan activity in the UK with its NSA Tim Barrow.

A week earlier, Delhi municipal authorities removed the extra security barricades around the UK High Commission here in protest against the lack of security around the Indian High Commission when a mob took down the Indian tricolour and tried to foist another flag on March 19.

A senior British diplomat was also summoned to protest the lack of security. India had already summoned a senior UK diplomat late on March 19 and sought an explanation for the complete absence of British security that allowed separatist and extremist elements to enter the Indian High Commission in London earlier in the day and replace the Tricolour with the Khalistani flag.

Then, PM Narendra Modi called for strong action against anti-India elements in a conversation with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on April 13.

The absence of any outside support, unlike in the case of the farmers’ protests, over the detention of Kirandeep Kaur was another element that may have persuaded Amritpal Singh to prefer surrender over trying to be on the run.