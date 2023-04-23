Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Asssam's Dibrugarh jail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run since March 18, was on Sunday arrested by the Punjab Police in Moga district.

Amritpal Singh is being shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh Jail, where eight of his aides are already being held under the National Security Act (NSA).

The Punjab Police have already invoked the stringent NSA against the pro-Khalistan activist.

As per reports, Amritpal was arrested from Rode village in Moga district. Rode is the native village of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Amritpal had tried to pose himself as Bhindranwale 2.0.

However, Amritpal in a purported video message claimed he was giving himself up and would contest, what he claimed were false cases against him, in court.

#AmritpalSingh arrested in Moga, Punjab.



Further details will be shared by #PunjabPolice



Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share. — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 23, 2023

The Punjab Police had launched a crackdown on Amritpal and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De' on March 18, a month after his supporters stormed a police station in Ajnala.

The pro-Khalistan activist was on the run for 34 days.

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill will address a press conference at the state police headquarters in Chandigarh at 10 am.

#Amritpal Singh #Assam #Moga #punjab police