Fight polls on development, not caste: Priyanka

PTI

Bulandshahar (UP), February 3

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday sought the support of the people of Bulandshahar for her party nominees in the coming Assembly elections and stressed that elections should be fought on the issue of development and not caste or religion. Priyanka also met the family of a woman who was shot dead in a village here. Her family alleged that she was raped before being killed and they were forced to cremate her in a hurry. —