Fresh spell of heatwave in northwest, central India from May 19

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

While heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Karnataka and Kerala, the IMD has predicted a fresh spell of heatwave over northwest and central India from May 19.

Meanwhile, southwest monsoon further advanced into some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some more parts of east-central Bay of Bengal.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected over Kerala and coastal and south interior Karnataka during the next two days, the IMD said.