Gun licence for ex-BJP leader Nupur Sharma

PTI

New Delhi, January 12

The Delhi Police have granted a gun licence to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended last year from the party for her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad, the officials said on Thursday.

Sharma had applied for the licence which has been granted after assessing threats and following the due procedure, they said. She has been allowed to carry a gun for her safety, they added. Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from various quarters. Several FIRs were lodged across the country against Sharma in connection with her remark.

