‘Jiski jaisi bhavnaa waisa dikhey scene’: PM Modi takes poetic jibes at Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday banked on poetry to take veiled jibes at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who had yesterday raked up the Gautam Adani issue in Parliament during discussions on the Motion of Thanks for President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

The first verse the PM borrowed today to take down rival Congress was from satirist Kaka Hathrasi.

"Aaga peechha dekhkar kyun hoteyho ghamgeen, jiski jaisi bhavnaawaisa dikhey scene," said the PM, as he attacked the Congress as a pessimistic party which was incapable of lauding India's domestic and global rise.

"Which India would not be proud of the fact that the country has built 90000 start-ups in the past nine years; 108 unicorns, that when the world was struggling with Covid, impact of war and recession, India emerged as the fifth largest global economy, the second largest mobile manufacturer in the world, the third largest in domestic air traffic and energy consumption and the fourth largest in renewable energy capacity...Any Indian would be proud but people seeped in pessisimism cannot even tolerate India's rise," said the PM.

Later in his speech, the PM quoted poet Dushyant Kumar while asking the Congress to introspect its politics of "abuse and compulsive criticism of Modi."

"Tumhaarey paon ke neeche koi zameen nahi, kamaal yeh hai ki phir bhi tumhe yakeen nahi," the PM said quoting Kumar.

On both occasions when the PM quoted Hathrasi and Kumar, opposition MPs were heard asking, "Who are they?"

At one point, the PM narrated the story of two friends who went to hunt a tiger but had no guns on them when confronted with one.

"So they showed their gun licenses to the tiger to prove that they have guns. This is what the Congress did. Flashed a law on jobs (read MNREGA) as an answer to its promise of ending unemployment," PM said.

#Congress #Gautam Adani #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi