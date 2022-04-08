Madhya Pradesh police arrest journalists, force them to get naked in police station for covering BJP MLA story

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 8

A group of video journalists were arrested and stripped down by Madhya Pradesh police for covering stories of BJP MLA. They alleged that they were abused, beaten up and asked to strip by some police personnel when they went to cover a protest against a local BJP MLA. The incident was reported on April 2.

As per reports, the journalists went to cover the arrest of Neeraj Kunder who was arrested for making indecent remarks about BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla for using a fake ID.

These journalists were detained by the police after a complaint was registered by Shukla. Shukla alleged that they were running fake news against him. Photographs of the eight journalists have gone viral on social media, where they could be seen standing inside a police station in semi-naked condition.

नए भारत की बुलंद तस्वीर- थाने में नंगे खड़े ये सभी लोग मध्य प्रदेश के सीधी जिले में पत्रकार हैं। दाढ़ी में सबसे अलग खड़े कनिष्क तिवारी हैं। यूट्यूब चैनल चलाते हैं और फ्रीलांसिंग करते हैं। इनका गुनाह यह है कि इन्होंने सत्ताधारी दल के विधायक केदारनाथ शुक्ला के खिलाफ खबर लिखी।



1/3 pic.twitter.com/tafbt6GSw3 — Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) April 7, 2022

One of the journalists, Kanishka Tiwari runs a YouTube channel in local language Bagheli and has more than one lakh followers.

He is only being attacked for speaking against MLA Kedarnath Shukla .. pic.twitter.com/7sIvNbsmmt — Rahul Pandey (@PandeyRahul17) April 7, 2022

According to reports, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan sought clarifications from the Bhopal Police and instructed them to take strict action against the alleged behaviour of the accused police. After which the MP government suspended two cops on Thursday.