Manipur votes today, Cong team meets poll panel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 4

On the eve of the Phase-2 voting in Manipur, a two-member Congress delegation today urged the Election Commission (EC) to maintain a level-playing field and ensure a free and fair poll in the second phase.

The delegation, comprising senior leaders Salman Khurshid and Jairam Ramesh, complained against the BJP for using, what it termed as, “strong-arm tactics” in the first phase of the polling on February 28.

After having met the poll panel here, Ramesh said: “We apprised the EC of the BJP’s strong-arm tactics, making a mockery of the Phase-1 voting in Manipur. We urged the poll panel to intervene and ensure free and fair elections in Phase-2 tomorrow.”

In the memorandum submitted to the EC, the Congress alleged the BJP-led state government released funds to militant groups under the suspension of operation agreement despite the model code of conduct being in force. —