Mumbai court grants bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in money-laundering case

Mumbai, November 9
A special court here on Wednesday granted bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money-laundering case pertaining to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project.
Special Judge MG Deshpande, designated to hear cases pertaining to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), allowed the bail plea of Raut after hearing arguments from both sides.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Rajya Sabha member Raut in July for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.
He is currently lodged at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.
Raut had in his bail plea claimed that the case against him was a perfect example of "abuse of power" and "political vendetta".
The ED had opposed Raut's plea, saying he played a major role in the money-laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment and acted "behind the curtains" to avoid the money trail.
The ED's probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl and related financial transactions involving his wife and associates.
