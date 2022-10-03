National Herald case: Karnataka Congress chief summoned

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 2

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has again been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in its ongoing probe under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) into the operations of the Congress party-owned National Herald newspaper, official sources said today.

The officials said the Karnataka Congress leader has been asked to depose before the agency on October 7 in Delhi. The 60-year-old Congress leader was last questioned by the ED on September 19 here in another PMLA case linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

The latest summons comes at a time when the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of the Congress, led by its leader Rahul Gandhi, entered Karnataka on September 30.

