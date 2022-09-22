NSCN-IM to continue talks with Centre

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 21

Representatives of insurgent group NSCN-IM and the Centre today resumed talks to find a permanent solution to the Naga issue, but the negotiations remained inconclusive as the Naga delegates sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said.

The sources said the NSCN-IM representatives led by senior leader VS Atem held discussions on the issue with Central Government’s interlocutor AK Mishra. The talks will resume on Thursday, they added.

