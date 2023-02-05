Plea seeking culling of birds, animals creating ‘nuisance’ in Lucknow rejected by HC

PTI

Lucknow, February 5

The Allahabad High Court has declined to issue a direction to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation to kill birds and animals that were claimed to have become vermin and been creating “nuisance” in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

A bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi passed the order on Saturday on a PIL moved by lawyer Manoj Dubey.

Dismissing the plea, the Lucknow bench of the high court said such a direction cannot be issued by the court as there is no provision which obliges the civic body to kill “innocent animals”.

Arguing for the petitioner, senior advocate Sudeep Seth sought issuance of a direction to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation to discharge the duty of destruction of birds or animals, including stray dogs, that are causing nuisance and have become vermin.